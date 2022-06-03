Photos of the week ending June 3, 2022

Articles

Sam Peters, a Republican primary candidate running in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, holds his campaign sign on the first day of early voting in Pahrump, Nev., on Saturday. The primary is June 14, with the winner advancing to face Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford . (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at the Gun Owners of America 2A Freedom Rally at the Pro Gun Club near Boulder City, Nev., on Saturday. Laxalt hopes to win the June 14 primary over Sam Brown to face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the general election. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Democratic candidate for Congress Amy Vilela speaks as activists from Moms Demand Action and Clark County students hold a gun violence protest outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday. Mandalay Bay was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on Oct. 1, 2017. Vilela is challenging Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in the June 14 primary. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Congressional candidate April Becker poses in the window of her campaign van, a converted ice cream truck, in Las Vegas on Sunday. Becker is running in the Republican primary to face Rep. Susie Lee , D-Nev. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From right, Rep. Susie Lee , D-Nev., Sen. Jacky Rosen , D-Nev., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto , D-Nev., and Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown shakes hands with a veteran at the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev., on Monday. Brown is running in the primary against Adam Laxalt challenge Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto . (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)BTS, the K-pop band from South Korea, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre address the media in the White House briefing room before the group met with President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee , D-Texas, holds a copy of the Constitution while speaking at the House Judiciary Committee markup of a gun control bill on Thursday. Behind her are the images of the children and teachers killed at the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

