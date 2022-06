Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 13:19 Hits: 0

The DoD recovered $13.2 million in six months from private contractors who committed violations in connection with awards, which represents the majority of the money recovered through investigations...

Read more https://www.federaltimes.com/2022/06/01/pentagon-recovered-millions-from-contractors-using-tip-line-report-shows/