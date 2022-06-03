Flop gun — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Even though Congress was on recess, this was still a busy week that included Florida Rep. Greg Steube showing off his gun collection on Thursday during a contentious House Judiciary Committee markup on gun safety legislation — which also featured some technical gaffes. Also cued up: Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene uncovered the Bill Gates-fake meat conspiracy, BTS crashed a White House press briefing, Chuck Schumer tore it up at John Jay College’s graduation commencement, and more.

