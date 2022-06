Articles

Kristin Song sits with a picture of her son Ethan — who died at age 15 in a 2018 gun accident— during the House Judiciary Committee markup of the “Protecting Our Kids Act” on Thursday. The legislation would raise the age limit on buying certain firearms and put in place other safety measures.

