3 seriously injured after hot air balloon collides with train in Wisconsin

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) — Three people suffered life-threatening injuries after a hot air balloon reportedly collided with a train in Wisconsin.

The Burlington Police Department said that on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., first responders were dispatched after it was reported that a train had hit a hot air balloon. Three people in the balloon reportedly had life-threatening injuries.

Two people were airlifted to a local hospital, and an ambulance transported a third. Witnesses reportedly told authorities that the hot air balloon "appeared in distress and collided with a Northbound Canadian National Train," according to police.

The Burlington Police Department is conducting an investigation with the National Traffic Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Canadian National and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 262-342-1104.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/3509222-3-seriously-injured-after-hot-air-balloon-collides-with-train-in-wisconsin/

