New York Working Families Party endorses Nadler over Maloney in primary race

Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

The progressive New York Working Families Party (WFP) on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) in his reelection bid amid a contentious member vs. member primary that is pitting Nadler against Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.).

New York WFP Director Sochie Nnaemeka wrote in a statement that Nadler “has been a powerful voice for reforming the Supreme Court, reimagining our justice system, and putting diplomacy and engagement over war and aggression.”

“We’re proud to support Congressman Nadler in the new 12th Congressional District,” she added.

Nadler touted the endorsement on Wednesday, writing on Twitter that he has “fought side by side” with the group since its founding “for civil and immigration rights, improved fast-food working conditions, paid sick leave for NYC workers, and a living wage for all.”

The congressman also took a jab at Maloney, without naming her, characterizing himself as the only progressive in the race.

Both Nadler and Maloney, however, are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

“As the only true principled progressive and the best candidate in the race for the new NY-12, I'm honored to have the support of the WFP—which has led the way on so many crucial progressive causes —in my re-election to Congress,” Nadler wrote in a separate tweet.

Nadler and Maloney, who have served alongside each other in Congress for roughly 30 years, were both lumped into the 12th Congressional District last month when a state court approved new redistricting maps that were drawn by a third party.

Both members have said they plan to run in the redrawn district, setting the scene for what will be a contentious primary race.

Nadler told The Hill last month that he told Maloney she should run in a different district, but she refused to do so.

Rana Abdelhamid, a millennial Muslim activist, dropped her bid for New York’s 12th Congressional District on Tuesday, pointing to the “undemocratic map” that removed her and her community from the area.

Abdelhamid had intended to challenge Maloney before the maps threw races into disarray. The WFP on Wednesday said it had supported Abdelhamid over Maloney until she ended her campaign.

“Rana is a true Working Families Democrat and we’re proud of her clear, moral leadership and the diverse coalition she built in Queens and Manhattan,” Nnaemeka said in a statement.

“Rana pushed for housing affordability, climate justice, and building a more inclusive democracy, and we look forward to partnering with her moving forward to elect more working-class New Yorkers to office at every level of government,” she added.

