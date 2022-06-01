Four victims, suspect dead following active shooter situation in Tulsa: police

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 23:29 Hits: 0

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7730146","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p7","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"Local News","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/news/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7730146%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/news%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzMwMTQ2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.oZtg-mBqRk_st2jEKYUaxX9YgcoCA8POXNnLO4ET0Es","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7730146?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6S%2B6cZIDa0S5PixRYFyhX7loGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7726143","title":"Conservative researcher says Texas social media law won't proliferate violence","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/DAD/6C4/DAD6C428E9802521E417539CB27E784F_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=bcc0fda9a330de42fc0e9c806d0d1369","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzI2MTQzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.J9AB07fnmFynNIq8vewanYiuO2ucNCbhPy8vUJvKcfU","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7708222","title":"Pfizer, Moderna IN THE WORKS on Omicron vaccine","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/D2E/E3D/D2EE3D3F89C5A7453B551430185CC930.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9-KLYwgNxxO92WBIdkeBfZTWTKU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA4MjIyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.25q3o7_l9yR05wy5QSMO3T4uc3Pn5r205EdilWRVGjk","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7725444","title":"Clip: Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) on Fighting Inflation in Congress | Advancing America's Economy","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D31/6CF/D316CFA8FDE3B3AAB38E0F5C47B1CE10_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=f9a078ac691b4ba0d2d221ccc02afcdc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzI1NDQ0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.MnZSxfPBUbOw-oeO8U4GyN6XCVhM3JNbMS7owteRdCU","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill"},{"mcpid":"7725459","title":"Clip: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on State of American Economy | Advancing America's Economy","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/45C/8C0/45C8C0E7736314C9ACF8A29F99E3AEED_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=dd70a6684a56e8d782f67ebe869d6e8a","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzI1NDU5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.TED1R_k2s529nMWCLyx1NpKdiEHBD2x76Kt11M-wCgg","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill"},{"mcpid":"7706528","title":"Watchdog group leader urges FEC to take action against liberal donor","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/BC2/8B4/BC28B49D28A66CBBFF55333080486BF2_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=24a08d4194798349a672b21ba98c8147","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA2NTI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.3cO7O6-UprIbwXBqQ0MunnOQQ0M7y6tc9GO82lHPQc8","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7698327","title":"UC-Irvine scholar says Biden order redeploying troops to Somalia similar to existing military policy","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/924/EB4/924EB4726307FB21B59A89353D7501A7_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=6021ccdf338dfd53dcbae2049b6ca1c0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njk4MzI3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.zFdOuLwKxUB0lThxprVvNJ3tntq8PTQ-DCvXxM_Vozs","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7725564","title":"Clip: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) | Antibiotic Resistance: A Looming Public Health Crisis","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C7F/C8B/C7FC8B4DD20E6D88B21760D28ED2A4B7_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=a62a76d4f72f2503d6168fbbe6bec4c1","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzI1NTY0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.tZ9J0dC487XuRpGhA3rOcXXDfSU7Ifp2dAdHSizxTVo","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill"},{"mcpid":"7725568","title":"Clip: Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) | Antibiotic Resistance: A Looming Public Health Crisis","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/251/1F6/2511F66A51464815C9F8C1DA10305112_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=95ff45ef98e648c70c4b81dc6d82159e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzI1NTY4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.uJPnIjj2zFROc_EZ2gwHd19opzawwuswtfQNBILvYa0","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill"},{"mcpid":"7691510","title":"Former FDA official says parents should have warned sooner of baby formula shortage","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/EB9/3E8/EB93E883C8CF777ED3ED06B7D165A01E_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=855d40604d2bc000a9c649796da9a14c","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjkxNTEwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.eEepo8iRwr0J7WtmXSg1Yd1kFKMlhJQkcrrGwAIeSig","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7686454","title":"Rolling Stone dubs Buffalo MASS SHOOTER A 'Mainstream Republican'","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/31E/145/31E1452F6D61F27CA9387DE274BA188E.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OGhHYA2xmLlUIPOmtW6RDF8b_To","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njg2NDU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTQxNTYzMTB9.FhT6y5yrXpxwgsIzlEb3pdIuk1-Cf5DtHxeeEjglkYY","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Five people - four victims and the suspect - are dead after an active shooting situation at a medical building near a Tulsa hospital Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Shortly before 5 p.m. CT, officers were called to the Natalie Building near Saint Francis Hospital for a man armed with a rifle, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed on Twitter. During a press conference Wednesday night, Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish said officers heard shots inside the building when they arrived.

“This turned into an active shooter situation,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. Police went up to the second floor, where an orthopedic center is located, and found the bodies of the victims and the suspect.

Dalgleish confirmed four people were killed, and that it appears the shooter died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect had both a handgun and a long gun, both of which appear to have been fired.

While authorities have not yet identified the victims, Saint Francis Health System released a statement Wednesday night saying it "is grieving the loss of four members of our family."

"As a faith based organization, the only recourse we have at this moment is to pray while we navigate this tragedy," the statement reads. "Out of respect for the families, we are not commenting on or releasing names of those lost or injured at this time."

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.” Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

Police from nearby Muskogee tell local outlet KJRH they were notified by Tulsa Police that the suspected shooter may have left a bomb in a Muskogee home.

Muskogee Police evacuated the home and notified people in the area to stay indoors. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad is now en route to the home.

Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Family members hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Family members hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Media gather as Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Media gather as Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Tulsa police and firefighters respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

"I don’t know that I've truly understood how important our first responders can be and are every day,” Cliff Robertson, CEO of the Saint Francis Health System, said during Wednesday's press briefing.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum acknowledged the daily heroism and sacrifices of Saint Francis medical personnel.

“This campus is sacred ground to our community. This is where heroes come to work to save the lives of people within our community,” Bynum said.

Tulsa resident Nicholas O’Brien, whose mother was in a nearby building when the shooting occurred, told reporters that he rushed to the scene.

“They were rushing people out. I don’t know if some of them were injured or just have been injured during the shooting, but some of them couldn’t walk very well. But they were just kind of wobbling and stumbling and getting them out of there," he said.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called the shooting "a senseless act of violence and hatred" in a statement shared Wednesday night.

"I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation," he added. "I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.”

The Natalie Building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Following Wednesday's shooting, Saint Francis has closed the Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building until further notice.

Wednesday's shooting comes days after one person was killed and seven others injured at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa. A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody for that Sunday morning shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/state-watch/3508891-multiple-people-shot-suspect-dead-after-active-shooter-event-in-tulsa-police/