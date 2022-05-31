LGBTQ+ creators come together for first-ever nationwide ‘Pride Eve’

Articles

Story at a glance More than 100 LGBTQ+ celebrities, content creators and influencers have banded together to celebrate the first nationwide “Pride Eve,” which will be live streamed Tuesday evening. The broadcast created by the group Invisible Narratives will help raise funds for LGBTQ+ advocacy groups including GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Project Contrast. The “Countdown to Pride” will be streamed Tuesday evening from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Five months into a year marked by the introduction of hundreds of bills with the potential to harm LGBTQ+ Americans, members of the queer community are coming together to spread positivity and acceptance on the eve of Pride Month, celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots and recognize the impact that LGBTQ+ people have had – and continue to have – on the nation’s history.

More than 100 LGBTQ+ influencers, content creators and artists are partnering with the group Invisible Narratives to celebrate the first-ever nationwide “Pride Eve” event, counting down in unison to 12:00 a.m. on June 1 to commemorate the official start of Pride Month.

The live “Pride Eve” broadcast – featuring influencers like Raven Symone and Big Freedia – will also include pre-recorded tapes from creators across the country who were asked to share their stories and explain what Pride means to them.

In an interview with Changing America, Catherine McEvoy, the co-president of Invisible Narratives, said the idea for the event stemmed directly from recent legislation that has targeted LGBTQ+ people, like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law or Alabama’s felony ban on gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary youth.

McEvoy said a project like this one would typically require at least six months to a year of preparation, but the 10-person Los Angeles-based startup felt compelled to act after reading up on recent legislative attacks against the LGBTQ+ community, putting the event together in just under 60 days.

“We felt there was an urgency to counteract some of the fear that we feel like the legislation represents with a message of love, acceptance and resilience,” she said.

The hour-long broadcast will be streamed Tuesday across TikTok, Instagram and Youtube, as well as on Inviz.tv, where more than 20 different Pride flags are also available for purchase through June 30.

All profits will be donated to the LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention group The Trevor Project and Project Contrast, which amplifies LGBTQ+ voices through innovative storytelling.

McEvoy said her team hopes LGBTQ+ people – especially young LGBTQ+ people – that live in places where they are not accepted will be able to access the broadcast. She hopes it’ll provide them with hope for the future and foster a sense of community.

“Even if you’re in a place where you're too scared to come out, or you're in a country where there is no community, there may not be parades but there is TikTok,” she said. “I just know that it's going to help a lot of people,” she said.

Creators involved in the project have expressed a similar desire.

Eureka O’Hara, who appeared on seasons nine and 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and co-hosts the HBO show “We’re Here,” told Changing America that “Pride Eve” presents a unique opportunity to advance LGBTQ+ visibility.

“For me, I didn't really get to learn about people like me until I was in high school,” O’Hara said. “It would have been really special for me to see people of difference and learn who they are, so I can learn who I am.”

O’Hara’s relationship with gender has been a complicated one, and they lived for a number of years as a transgender woman before making the decision to detransition, ultimately realizing that being transgender did not encompass their “full identity.”

"I think the trans person that I was is still a huge part of who I am now," O’Hara, who uses a gender-neutral pronoun, told The Advocate in 2019. "It was more of discovering that I'm all of these things."

Now, O’Hara hopes that sharing their journey will help others discover and celebrate their own gender identity and gender expression. Outside of youth who may be struggling with their identities, O’Hara hopes their message reaches adults who may be unfamiliar or unaccepting of LGBTQ+ people, potentially fostering a cultural shift where queer identities are more normalized.

“People that wouldn’t normally get exposed to queer culture will get a chance to see the human side,” they said. “I think that’s what these Pride events do. They kind of force people to see us. I think Pride Eve is doing that – it’s forcing people to see how we come together and how we support each other.”

