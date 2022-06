Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 16:32 Hits: 0

The sun rises over the Las Vegas Strip on Friday. Early voting for the Silver State’s June 14 primaries began Saturday.

The post Capitol Lens | Strip tease appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/05/31/capitol-lens-strip-tease/