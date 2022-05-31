Articles

Former President Trump on Tuesday expressed outrage at the news that Micheal Sussmann, a lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI.

Sussmann is being investigated by a special counsel in relation to the origins of the bureau’s probe of Trump's 2016 campaign for president.

“Our Legal System is CORRUPT, our Judges (and Justices!) are highly partisan, compromised or just plain scared, our Borders are OPEN, our Elections are Rigged, Inflation is RAMPANT, gas prices and food costs are “through the roof,” our Military “Leadership” is Woke, our Country is going to HELL, and Michael Sussmann is not guilty,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, the small conservative social networking site he founded.

Trump and his allies have long claimed Sussmann and others within the federal law enforcement and intelligence communities were part of a politically motivated "deep state" attempt to undermine his first presidential campaign.

Conservative media outlets have relentlessly covered the special counsel's probe and Sussmann's role in the narrative.

Before his acquittal this week, prosecutors had alleged that Sussmann, a key figure in the special counsel's investigation, had lied to the FBI regarding the case.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case,” John Durham, the special counsel, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/3506996-trump-on-sussmann-verdict-our-country-is-going-to-hell/