What we know about the Uvalde victims who were hospitalized

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 03:24 Hits: 4

The casualties from last week’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas extended beyond two dozen deaths to 17 survivors who were injured.

Of those 17, six remained hospitalized as of Monday, including one in serious condition, one in fair condition and three in good condition. The sixth patient's condition is unclear.

Here's what else we know about the Uvalde victims who were hospitalized:

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it treated 15 patients in the aftermath of the shooting — 11 children and four adults — while two additional children that arrived at the hospital were declared dead on arrival.

The hospital said by the next morning, it had transferred four of its pediatric patients and one adult to hospitals in San Antonio for additional care. The 10 other patients were treated in Uvalde before being discharged home, and did not return for further treatment, the hospital said in a statement.

Three hospitals in San Antonio reported receiving patients from Tuesday’s shooting: Brooke Army Medical Center, University Hospital and Methodist Children’s Hospital.

Brooke Army Medical Center, located at Fort Sam Houston, has been treating two adult patients with injuries from the shooting. The hospital initially considered the patients in critical condition but upgraded their status for each of the next two days.

On Monday, the facility announced both patients had been upgraded to “good condition.”

“We continue to pray for comfort and strength for all affected by this terrible tragedy in the weeks and months ahead,” the hospital said in a tweet on Monday.

Four patients arrived at University Hospital, which is run in partnership with University of Texas San Antonio, on the day of the shooting.

A 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were first deemed to be in critical condition, while another 10-year-old girl was in good condition and a 9-year-old girl was in fair condition. The facility said each of its pediatric patients had their families with them at the hospital.

On Friday, the hospital announced it had discharged one of the 10-year-old girls while the other three patients remained at the facility.

In University Hospital’s most recent update on Sunday afternoon, the center said the 9-year-old had been upgraded to good condition, the adult patient was in fair condition and the other 10-year-old girl was in serious condition.

A 10-year-old boy, Noah Orona, was recovering at Methodist Children’s Hospital as of Friday, ABC’s affiliate in San Antonio reported. His parents told ABC News that he had played dead after he was shot by the gunman.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3506325-what-we-know-about-the-uvalde-victims-who-were-hospitalized/