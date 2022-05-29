WNBA players’ union calls for renewed attention on Brittney Griner 100 days into Russian detention

Articles

The WNBA players’ union (WNBPA) on Saturday called on President Biden to “use all available resources” to free Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner, who has been in Russian detention for 100 days.

“There is so much heartbreak and hurt in our country right now. @POTUS, please use all available resources to get #BrittneyGriner home. We need something to rally around and build upon,” the union tweeted.

Russian officials detained Griner for possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil in early March, shortly after the country’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Griner’s detention was extended to May 19 in mid-March before being extended another 30 days earlier this month. Since then, Russia has barred the U.S. embassy in Moscow from visiting Griner multiple times, which the embassy called “unacceptable” a week and a half ago.

“Brittney Griner is our teammate, our friend, and our sister,” wrote the WNBPA on Saturday. “Right now, BG is an American citizen who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days.”

The union called on fellow athletes to sign petitions and speak out about Griner’s detention and on the public to urge the Biden Administration to take action on her return to the U.S.

“And yes, we’re going to have the pay equity conversation,” the WNBPA added.

“We’re going to talk about Betting on Women and Investing in Women’s sports so athletes like BG don’t have to risk their health and safety playing basketball year round to make a living,” the post elaborated.

It continued: “We recognize that the wrongful detainment of one of our own is a pay equity issue. We cannot hide it or spin it. We have to own it because the sooner we do that, the closer we get to addressing the issue.”

“GET OUR SISTER HOME!” the WNBPA implored.

