The mood on Capitol Hill was somber this week following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. But that didn’t stop some congressional Republicans from initiating evasive tactical maneuvers when confronted about the issue of gun control. And we also heard from Herschel Walker, former NFL player who’s now the official GOP Senate candidate in Georgia — although we’re still not quite sure what we heard. All this and more in this week’s Hits and Misses.

The post Cause and deflect — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

