A new 10-year budget forecast shows soaring revenue increases that the Congressional Budget Office acknowledged it can’t fully explain. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn analyze the latest fiscal and economic projections and explain what they might mean for future spending and tax policy.

