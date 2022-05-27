Adam Conover and the quest to make government accessible, funny and human

Articles

Comedian Adam Conover made a name for himself with a variety of roles, including his star turn on “Adam Ruins Everything” to several character voices on “Bojack Horseman” to his podcast, Factually. And now he’s got a new show where he turns his self-styled “investigative comedy” to government.

“The G Word with Adam Conover” is his new Netflix series about the government, how it works, what it does, and also how it fails.

Among the topics he explores: food safety, weather prediction and disaster response, GPS, public health, the money supply, and more.

Conover is here on Political Theater to talk about the show, including his interactions with one of its producers: a certain former president now in show biz.

