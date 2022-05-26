Companies have stepped up for employee mental health — now, it's Congress' turn

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4
Responding to a tidal wave of demand from employees and their families, large employers nationwide have provided a range of mental and behavioral health benefits to millions, overcoming impediments and challenges caused by federal and state regulations and the mental health profession itself. Today, large employers are calling on Congress to help them help their workforces and address those challenges by adopting commonsense policies to improve mental health services access, affordability and quality.
It has often been said that everything about COVID-19 “became political.” Lockdowns, school closures, travel restrictions, mask mandates, social distancing, vaccine availability and requirements: All of these policies, at the national, state and local levels, became flashpoints in our seemingly nonstop battle over how, to what extent and for what duration we should battle the pandemic.
But there is one aspect of COVID-19 that is anything but political, and upon which there is broad agreement and evidence: the pandemic’s brutal and unrelenting assault on our mental health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the pandemic was in its early stages, rates of depression and anxiety skyrocketed, with 40 percent of adults in the United States struggling with mental health or substance use issues in mid-2020. By the end of 2020, nearly 190 million people visited emergency departments for mental health conditions, suicide attempts, drug overdoses and child abuse and neglect.
Members of The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC), which are among America's largest nationwide companies and leaders in every industry sector — responded to the COVID-19-driven mental health crisis with alacrity.
Companies worked to adjust and improve benefits to meet the growing need for more access to affordable mental and behavioral health services from employees and their families. They did not find these solutions “off the shelf” from existing vendors and often had to design programs on their own or work with new innovators and disruptors to develop and roll out programs.
They set up new virtual programs to address the mental health needs of their workforce and their families, with many establishing online mental health campaigns to increase awareness and promote overall wellness. Some offered self-guided resources and free mobile apps to build emotional resilience, improve sleep and manage stress. Other employers offered access to one-on-one counseling with clinicians and increased access by adding virtual daily group counseling sessions for parents, adult caregivers and those caring for family members with disabilities.
The bottom line: Our members were creative and proactive in their response to the mental health needs of employees and their loved ones. To do so, however, they had to overcome many roadblocks, impediments and challenges. By addressing those challenges, Congress can help companies expand and improve the effectiveness of employer-provided mental health benefits.
In particular, our members believe Congress can and should act now to improve access to and the quality of mental health services, expand the mental health profession and encourage creative and proactive ways to provide mental health services. Here’s how:
In the spirit of Mental Health Awareness month, Congress should today help employers be ready for what’s next by adopting commonsense policies to improve access to, and the quality and affordability of, mental health services for all Americans.
Annette Guarisco Fildes is president and CEO of The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC), a national advocacy organization that exclusively represents large employers that provide health, retirement, paid leave, and other benefits to their nationwide workers.
