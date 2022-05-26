Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022

Tuesday’s massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead has rattled the nation and reignited calls for lawmakers to take action on gun reform.

The shooting, which came just 10 days after a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., took the lives of 10 people, marked the 213th mass shooting in the U.S. since the start of 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It was also the second-deadliest shooting at a K-12 school on record, trailing only the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., that left 20 children and six adults dead.

While the U.S. has not seen a school shooting of this scale in a few years, gun violence on campuses is not a rare occurrence. According to Education Week, a group that’s been tracking school shootings since 2018, there have been at least 27 shootings on school property since the year began.

Here is a list of the 27 school shootings that have taken place this year.

Auburn High School — Rockford, Ill.

Two students were shot while sitting in a parked car in the Auburn High School parking lot on Jan. 4. A 17-year-old male and female suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 16 and 17-year-old were both charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

Seminole High School — Sanford, Fla.

An 18-year-old student was shot three times on the Seminole High School campus on Jan. 19. Jhavon McIntyre was injured but survived the attack. Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the victim and a 16-year-old student accused of pulling the trigger. The suspect, Da’raveius Smith, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and discharging a weapon on school property.

Oliver Citywide Academy — Pittsburgh, Pa.

A 15-year-old student was shot and killed outside Oliver Citywide Academy while sitting in a school van waiting to go home on Jan. 19. Marquis Campbell was shot twice in the chest and later died in the hospital. Police say two people wearing masks approached the van and at least one of them opened fire. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Magruder High School — Rockville, Md.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured by a classmate in a bathroom at Magruder High School on Jan. 21. Steven Alston Jr., 17, told authorities he bought parts for the handgun used in the shooting online and assembled it with a friend. He’s charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder. The victim was on life support for three weeks.

Beloit Memorial High School — Beloit, Wis.

A shooting in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29 left a 19-year-old man dead. Jion Broomfield was shot and killed following a school basketball game. Police arrested 19-year-old Amaree Goodall in connection to the shooting in March.

South Education Center — Richfield, Minn.

Jahmari Rice, 15, was shot and killed outside the South Education Center on Feb. 1, and two other students were injured. A 19-year-old suffered minor injuries and a 17-year-old was critically wounded. Police say a dispute between students led to the fatal shooting. Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Rufus King High School — Milwaukee, Wis.

Four teenagers and a woman were injured in a shooting outside Rufus King High School where a basketball game was taking place on Feb. 8. Police say a fight between two girls led to the shooting. Devon Jobe, 34, is accused of carrying out the shooting that left five injured, including his own niece.

Wenonah High School — Birmingham, Ala.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside of a Wenonah High School basketball game on Feb 4. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and police said he was not the intended target.

Catonsville High School — Baltimore

One student was shot and injured in the Catonsville High School parking lot on Feb. 8 following a fight with another student. The 16-year-old was shot in the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two students were charged in the shooting.

Minneapolis Public Schools — Minneapolis

A school bus driver was shot in the head while driving through North Minneapolis with three students on the bus on Feb. 9. The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening and none of the students were injured. Police are still searching for suspects.

McKinley High School — Buffalo, N.Y.

A 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and a security guard was shot outside Buffalo’s McKinley High School on Feb. 9. Both victims survived the incident. Police said there was a fight between a group of people in the school’s parking lot just before the shooting. Two teenagers have been charged.

Olathe East High School — Olathe, Kan.

An assistant principal and school resource officer were shot and seriously injured in a shooting at Olathe East High School on March 4. Jaylon Desean Elmore, 18, is accused of bringing a ghost gun to school and opening fire on the two victims after he was confronted about carrying the weapon. Elmore was shot and injured by the officer who returned fire. He has been charged with attempted capital murder.

East High School — Des Moines, Iowa

A shooting outside of East High School on March 7 left a 15-year-old boy dead and two female students injured. Police say suspects opened fire from three vehicles on Jose David Lopez, who was standing on the sidewalk outside the school’s campus. Lopez, who was not a student at East, died from his injuries. Students Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez were seriously injured in the shooting. Ten teenagers have been charged in the shooting.

North Gardens High School — Miami Gardens, Fla.

Two students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside North Gardens High School on March 9. A senior and a junior were hit by gunfire while inside the classroom and were hospitalized. Police arrested three teenage suspects following a police pursuit.

Justin F. Kimball High School — Dallas

An 18-year-old Justin F. Kimball High School basketball player was injured in an accidental shooting on March 9. The female student was shot in the ankle on the bus and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a firearm in a male student’s bag fired when it was moved.

Dunbar High School — Baltimore

An 18-year-old student was shot outside of Dunbar High School on March 15. Police say a group of students standing outside the school’s gym were confronted by an unknown group of people. One of them pulled a gun and shot the student in the leg. The student suffered non life-threatening injuries.

TechBoston Academy — Dorchester, Mass.

A teacher and a 17-year-old student were shot in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy on March 15. The two were standing with a group of people preparing for a school event. The two were not seriously injured, and two teens were shortly arrested after the shooting.

Eisenhower High School — Yakima, Wash.

A 16-year-old student was shot and killed outside Eisenhower High School’s football stadium on March 15. Police say Shawn Dwight Tolbert was fatally shot during a fight between two groups of teens in a high school parking lot. A second student was seriously injured. Police have charged a 15-year-old in the shooting and believe the incident was gang-related.

Lee Williams High School — Kingman, Ariz.

A 15-year-old student was shot in the leg while riding a Lee Williams High School school bus on March 23. Police say a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school and began manipulating it while on the bus. The teen fired the gun and hit the victim in the leg. Police say the shooting was accidental.

Oakdale Elementary School — Charlotte, N.C.

A teenager was shot outside Oakdale Elementary School on March 23. The shooting near an athletic field took place during a fight over a gun. The victim was not seriously injured, and two juveniles and one adult were charged in the incident. School was not in session at the time of the shooting.

Tanglewood Middle School — Greenville, S.C.

A shooting at Tanglewood Middle School on March 31 left a 12-year-old dead. Authorities said Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was gunned down on campus by another 12-year-old student. Police believe the shooting was possibly gang related. The young suspect could be tried as an adult in the fatal shooting.

Erie High School — Erie, Pa.

One student shot another inside Erie High School on April 5. Police say the student fired several rounds in a hallway and hit the victim at least three times. The student’s injuries were not life threatening. The student charged in the shooting is 14 years old.

Edmund Burke School — Washington, D.C.

A man with a “sniper-like setup” in his fifth-floor apartment shot bullets indiscriminately toward the Edmund Burke School campus on April 22. Three adults and a 12-year-old student were injured as the shots were fired as parents waited outside to pick students up. Police said the suspect took his own life after the shooting as officers closed in on him.

Heights High School — Houston

A Heights High School student was injured in a shooting in a school parking lot on May 12. Police say a 17-year-old opened fire on a group of students in a car returning to campus from lunch. The victim was shot in the hand and the alleged shooter is facing several charges.

Walt Disney Magnet School — Chicago

A seven-year-old Walt Disney Magnet School student suffered a graze wound after a gun accidentally went off in a classroom on May 17. A gun in another student's backpack fired and the bullet ricocheted off the ground, grazing the victim in the abdomen. The student was taken to the hospital in good condition. The mother of the student who brought the gun to school is facing three misdemeanor counts.

East Kentwood High School — Kentwood, Mich

Two people were injured in a shooting following a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School on May 19. Police say a group of suspects fired at another group of people outside of the school’s stadium. Another group in attendance at the graduation returned fire as the car drove off. At least two have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Robb Elementary School — Uvalde, Texas

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24. The 18-year-old gunman stormed a classroom and opened fire using an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle before he was killed by law enforcement officers. Police say the shooter posted his intentions to carry out the massacre on social media and also shot his own grandmother prior to entering the school. The Uvalde shooting comes close to a decade after a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., before taking his own life in 2012.

