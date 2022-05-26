Zelensky calls for 'total help' as Russia advances in Ukraine's east

Articles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for “total help” from other countries as Russian forces continue to advance in the eastern region of Ukraine amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the country.

In an address, Zelensky stressed Ukraine's need for aid from other countries, saying that Russian forces have significantly more equipment and soldiers than Ukraine in some places and adding that Moscow's “desire to fight still remains.”

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence and all those who defend the state are resisting the extremely fierce offensive of Russian troops in the east. In some areas, the enemy is substantially superior in terms of equipment, number of soldiers,” Zelensky said. “The Russian authorities have made an illustrative decision — they have allowed to hire older people for contract service. That is, they no longer have enough young people, but the desire to fight still remains.”

“It still takes time to discourage them from this. We still need the help of partners, especially weapons for Ukraine. Total help! No exceptions, no restrictions. Enough to win,” Zelensky continued. “That's what those who really value people are talking about.”

Zelensky also said in his address that he is grateful for those who spoke to him about such aid, specifically referencing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he made remarks earlier in the day.

“And I am grateful to everyone who spoke about it, including in Davos. Who talks about it in the media and in the capitals of leading countries,” Zelensky said.

“Despite pressure from all those stuck in the XX century, when the interests of nations were indeed often traded for attempts to appease the appetites of dictators,” he added, referencing former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's suggestion at the World Economic Forum that Ukraine’s borders should return to where they were prior to the start of the Russian invasion.

Zelensky's address comes after President Biden last week signed into law a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that will provide the embattled country with security, humanitarian and economic assistance.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, has killed thousands on both sides and led 6.6 million Ukrainians to flee the country.

