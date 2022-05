Articles

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The sweeping bill could be one of the most expensive and most impactful veterans policy measures approved by Congress in years.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/burn-pits/2022/05/24/deal-on-toxic-exposure-bill-includes-more-va-staff-dozens-of-new-va-medical-clinics/