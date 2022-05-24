Key results from Tuesday’s primaries and runoffs

Articles

Georgia voters chose nominees Tuesday for one of the most competitive Senate races in the country, while Alabama held primaries for an open Senate seat and the House seat of one of the Senate contenders.

In Arkansas, an incumbent Republican senator faced a well-funded challenger, while House runoffs were taking place in Texas and a special primary for a deceased House member’s seat was happening in Minnesota.

Here’s how the notable Senate and House races turned out, based on race calls by The Associated Press.

Georgia

Walker to face Warnock for Senate: Former NFL player Herschel Walker, who ran with former President Donald Trump’s encouragement and support, won the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. Warnock is running for a complete term after winning a 2021 special election runoff. Walker had 74 percent of the vote in a six-candidate field when The Associated Press called the race at 7:56 p.m. Eastern. Walker’s win came despite bruising attacks on his history of alleged abusive treatment toward women and questionable business decisions. Warnock defeated activist Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic primary. He had 97 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 7:41 p.m. President Joe Biden won the state by less than 1 point in the 2020 elections, and Warnock is one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents in November. The contest is rated a Toss-up by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

McBath ousts Bourdeaux in 7th District Democratic primary: Rep. Lucy McBath’s move to fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s 7th District in suburban Atlanta paid off. McBath switched districts after her own neighboring 6th District was redrawn to favor Republicans. McBath had 63 percent of the vote to Bourdeaux’s 31 percent when the AP called the race at 10 p.m. State Rep. Donna McLeod got 6 percent. The newly drawn 7th District would have voted for Biden by 26 points in the 2020 election and the race in November for the seat is rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections. Both McBath and Bourdeaux flipped their current districts in 2018 and 2020, respectively, with the support of House progressives. But McBath, a gun control advocate whose son was murdered at a gas station in 2012, is now seen as the more progressive of the two.

Greene cruises in 14th District GOP primary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a lightning rod who has attracted criticism — and contributions of nearly $9.3 million — for her norm-defying behavior in Washington, easily defeated five challengers in a primary that tested the limits of what GOP voters would accept. Greene had 70 percent of the vote to conservative businesswoman Jennifer Strahan’s 15 percent when the AP called the race at 9:04 p.m. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in 2021 because of her refusal to denounce past incendiary comments, including support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and calls for violence against Democratic lawmakers. Trump renewed his endorsement of Greene on Tuesday, reissuing a statement first sent out via email on April 6 that called the freshman lawmaker a “warrior in Congress” who has “ALWAYS” been with him. Army veteran Marcus Flowers, who raised nearly $8.2 million, had 75 percent in the three-way Democratic primary when the AP called that race at 10:51 p.m. Eastern. The district would have voted for Trump by 37 points in 2020 under its current lines, and the race is rated Solid Republican by Inside Elections.

Arkansas

Boozman fends off billionaire-funded primary challenge: GOP Sen. John Boozman beat back a challenge from former NFL player Jake Bequette, who had the support of a super PAC bankrolled by conservative mega-donor Richard Uihlein. Boozman had 58 percent of the vote to Bequette’s 22 percent in the four-candidate primary when the AP called the race at 10:07 p.m. Eastern time. The three-way Democratic primary had not been called, but Trump won the state with 62 percent of the vote in 2020 and Inside Elections rates the November race as Solid Republican.

Texas

Jasmine Crockett wins 30th District Democratic runoff: Attorney Jasmine Crockett won the runoff Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in the Dallas-area 30th District. Crockett led state Rep. Jane Hope Hamilton, the state director for Biden’s 2020 campaign, 60.5 percent to 39.5 percent when the AP called the race at 10:11 Eastern time. Crockett attracted national attention and eventually Johnson’s endorsement when she served as spokesperson for the state House Democratic caucus as it fought a GOP bill last summer to impose new voting restrictions. She also had backing from national progressive groups, including Our Revolution, a group that was spun out of the 2016 presidential campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Republican runoff had not been called with just 19 percent of the estimated vote counted. The district would have voted for Biden by 57 points in 2020, and the race in November is rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections.

