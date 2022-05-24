Rep. Delgado to resign Wednesday, become NY lieutenant governor

Articles

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) will officially resign from Congress on Wednesday, the same day he is set to be sworn in as lieutenant governor of New York.

Delgado’s resignation was announced on the House floor Tuesday morning. It takes effect at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

“I hereby submit my resignation effective May 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. EST as United States Representative of the 19th District of the State of New York,” the House clerk said, reading a letter Delgado sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Delgado is departing the lower chamber to assume the No. 2 role in the Empire State after former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D) resigned from the post in April.

Benjamin was arrested in April and charged with federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit those offenses and falsification of records. He is accused of trying to direct a state-funded grant worth $50,000 to an organization in exchange for campaign contributions.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) earlier this month tapped Delgado to be her new lieutenant governor, and on Monday she said he would be sworn in on Wednesday.

“Antonio Delgado is a phenomenal leader and public servant with a record of getting things done for New Yorkers, and he will serve as a trusted partner as New York's Lieutenant Governor," Hochul said in a statement on Monday.

“I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our Congressional Delegation,” she added.

New York will hold a special election to fill Delgado’s seat in the House on Aug. 23. Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro, a Republican, and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, are both vying to finish out Delgado's term.

Delgado in a statement on Monday said he is ready to bring his experience of serving in Congress to New York.

“It has been an honor to serve in Congress, delivering results and fighting for the constituents of the 19th District. Now, I am ready to put my years of experience and ability to connect people to work for the entire State of New York,” Delgado said.

“New York needs an experienced leader with a history of getting things done. I am more than ready to step into this role as Lieutenant Governor and work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of New Yorkers,” he added.

