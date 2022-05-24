SpaceX exec 'personally' believes Musk allegations false

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 19:24 Hits: 2

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told employees that she personally believes recent sexual misconduct claims against Elon Musk are false, according to a companywide email published by CNBC.

“Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations,” Shotwell wrote, according to CNBC.

“Anyone who knows Elon like I do, knows he would never conduct or condone this alleged inappropriate behavior,” she said.

According to a report published by Insider Thursday, Musk was accused of exposing himself to one of his SpaceX employees during a massage and asking her for sex.

The flight attendant declined his advances and later got a lawyer after she felt she lost opportunities at the company for turning away Musk’s overtures, the report states.

Musk denied the allegations later on Thursday, calling them “wild” and “utterly untrue.”

“The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens — this is their standard (despicable) playbook — but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” Musk tweeted Thursday.

Documents seen by Insider show SpaceX and the flight attendant reached an out-of-court settlement of $250,000 that included a nondisclosure agreement.

Shotwell, the company’s top female executive, said in the email that she would not comment on legal matters involving employment issues for privacy reasons.

In the email, which CNBC reported was sent on Friday, Shotwell said the company has a “zero tolerance” policy for harassment.

“Every accusation of harassment is taken very seriously, regardless of who is involved,” Shotwell wrote, according to a copy of the full letter published by The New York Times. “HR thoroughly investigates all claims that are brought to their attention and takes appropriate disciplinary action.”

The allegations come amid the news that Musk reached a deal with Twitter to purchase the social media platform. The move was cheered by lawmakers and conservatives who say that the CEO will bring the principles of free speech back to the platform.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3499897-spacex-exec-personally-believes-musk-allegations-false/