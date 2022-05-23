Heard team won't call Depp back to stand

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 18:58 Hits: 3

Actor Johnny Depp will not be called to the stand again in his $50 million defamation trial against actress Amber Heard, sources told The Hill.

Heard’s legal team planned to call Depp to the stand Monday, as first reported by Deadline on Saturday. He last appeared on the stand over two weeks ago to argue his case.

During his testimony, Depp testified that Heard physically and mentally abused him, and denied ever physically assaulting her. Depp claims that Heard’s 2018 op-ed about speaking out against sexual violence ruined his reputation in Hollywood since she insinuated he abused her.

Depp’s ex and model Kate Moss is expected to testify Wednesday, as first reported by The New York Post, after Heard brought up how Depp allegedly threw Moss down a staircase. According to CNN, Depp and Moss remain close.

Heard, who filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after getting married in 2015, testified Depp physically and sexually abused her throughout much of their relationship, claiming she covered the bruises on her face with makeup.

Heard’s witnesses have included actress Ellen Barkin, who once dated Depp; and his former longtime agent Tracey Jacobs. Both testified that Depp abused drugs and lost his status in Hollywood because of his own behavior.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Friday with the trial now in its sixth week.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3498314-heard-team-wont-call-depp-back-to-stand/