Van Hollen back home after stroke

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is back home from the hospital after suffering a minor stroke on May 15.
Van Hollen tweeted on Sunday that it was "great to be back home after a long week."
"I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at" George Washington University Hospital, the senator wrote above a picture of him standing in the backyard with his dog.
Van Hollen was hospitalized last Sunday after he reported a minor stroke related to a venous tear at the back of his head, when a vein bursts or bleeds profusely.
His announcement came on the same day Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, announced he too suffered from a stroke, just two days before he would go on to win the primary election.
Fetterman was also discharged from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home after getting a peacemaker implant for cardiac assistance.
