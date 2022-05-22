Van Hollen back home after stroke

Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is back home from the hospital after suffering a minor stroke on May 15.

Van Hollen tweeted on Sunday that it was "great to be back home after a long week."

"I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at" George Washington University Hospital, the senator wrote above a picture of him standing in the backyard with his dog.

Van Hollen was hospitalized last Sunday after he reported a minor stroke related to a venous tear at the back of his head, when a vein bursts or bleeds profusely.

His announcement came on the same day Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, announced he too suffered from a stroke, just two days before he would go on to win the primary election.

Fetterman was also discharged from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home after getting a peacemaker implant for cardiac assistance.

