Trump endorses Loudermilk following Jan. 6 committee's request to cooperate

Former President Trump announced on Saturday he was endorsing Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) two days after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol requested him to voluntarily cooperate with its probe.

“Congressman Barry Loudermilk is a fantastic Representative for the incredible people of Georgia’s 11th Congressional District,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

“A U.S. Air Force veteran, Barry is working hard to Support our Vets, Grow the Economy, Lower Gas Prices, Secure our Border, Defend the Second Amendment, and Shrink the Size and Scope of the Federal Government by holding it accountable for unacceptable performance – just like we did with Accountability at the VA! Barry Loudermilk has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he added.

On Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee wrote to Loudermilk requesting him to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. The committee pointed to a tour that the congressman gave through the building before the riot. Following the attack, concerns that some members of Congress gave reconnaissance tours surfaced.

“Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,” chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Minn.) wrote.

In a March joint statement issued by Loudermilk and the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the two claimed that the tour was made by a “constituent family with young children meeting with their Member of Congress” and added it was “not a suspicious group or 'reconnaissance tour.' The family never entered the Capitol building.”

In a video released through the House Republicans on the Administration Committee on Friday, Loudermilk further claimed he had taken the family to have lunch at a House building cafeteria and said “some were actually wearing red baseball caps.”

Trump’s statement is among a slew of endorsements he offered on Saturday. Georgia's primary is next Tuesday.

