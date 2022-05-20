Photos of the week ending May 20, 2022

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
A lunar eclipse, ducklings, UFOs and foreign leaders showed up on Capitol Hill this week. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse appears over the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol dome on Sunday night. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Ducklings walk along a makeshift duck ramp in the Capitol reflecting pool on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)The House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee holds their hearing on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis greets Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., right, after he addressed a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber of the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio J.D. Vance, right, leaves the Senate Republicans’ weekly lunch with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Merchant Mariners Charles Mills, left, and Dave Yoho, right, accept the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday. Pelosi presented the medal along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., and Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From left, Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., wait to start their news conference in the Capitol on gas prices on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)People on a tour wave from the top of the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Pelosi escorts Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto through Statuary Hall after the leaders visited Capitol Hill to discuss their application to join NATO on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
