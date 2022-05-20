On The Money — Prices remain high while stocks sink

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
Food prices could increase even more amid international export bans. We’ll also look at this week’s stock market carnage, IRS changes and the continued push for action on student loans.
But first, learn more about how Europe and Russia are escalating their energy showdown amid soaring oil prices.
Soaring food prices both in the U.S. and abroad have prompted countries to ban exports of core agricultural commodities, pushing up domestic food prices and leading agronomists to wonder what additional crops could face supply constraints on their way to grocery stores.
India’s partial ban on wheat exports announced last weekend increased the winter wheat crop prices by more than 8 percent before leveling off slightly on Wednesday. The decision compounded a crunch on the commodity set off by the war in Ukraine, often referred to as the breadbasket of Europe.
“There was some general thinking that India was going to be able to fill a lot of that supply gap that Ukraine historically filled, but it’s less likely to fill it this year,” Mark Jekanowski, a research economist with the Agriculture Department and chairman of its World Agricultural Outlook Board, said in an interview.
BEAR HUNTING
Stocks continue to fall, briefly enter bear market
The S&P 500 index of major U.S. stocks continued a seven-week decline on Friday, briefly meeting the definition of a bear market.
The S&P closed almost even with its opening level Friday after falling to as low as 3,837 in the afternoon, down from a January high of around 4,800 points.
The index was briefly down 20 percent from its most recent record high, the formal definition of a bear market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended the day flat, while the Nasdaq closed with a loss of 0.3 percent.
PLUS INTEREST
IRS to pay 5 percent interest to individuals with delayed tax refunds
The IRS will start paying 5 percent in guaranteed interest to individuals with delayed tax returns beginning in July, up a percentage point from the last interest rate hike that took effect in April.
The agency will also pay 4 percent interest on delayed corporate tax returns,
5 percent on underpayments on tax returns and 7 percent for “large corporate underpayments,” the IRS said Friday.
STUDENT LOANS
Black Caucus leaders want Biden meeting on student debt
The Congressional Black Caucus is seeking a meeting with President Biden to discuss student loan debt, calling on the White House to approve broad-based cancellation of federal debt through executive action.
“The $1.7 trillion student loan debt crisis is a racial and economic justice issue disproportionately impacting Black communities across the nation,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Black Caucus, said in a written statement on Friday.
The U.S. military is working to figure out whether the first deliveries of infant formula from Europe to the United States will be contract flights arranged by the Defense Department or military aircraft, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Friday.
Operation Fly Formula — a new government initiative to address the domestic formula shortage — will likely fly badly needed baby formula from Switzerland to the U.S. using chartered commercial flights arranged by U.S. Transportation Command, press secretary John Kirby told reporters.
Here’s what else have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
