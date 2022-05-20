Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022

It’s all about communication in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses as Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. throws some sly digs at the Senate, Sen. Cory Booker shows he doesn’t need a mic to preside over the Senate floor, House panels have issues with the mute button, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s Wire-era flip phone makes another appearance (maybe Stringer Bell is on the line?), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy scoffs at Peloton bikes, and more.

The post Communication breakdown — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

