Biden names John Kirby as NSC coordinator for strategic communications

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 00:43 Hits: 1

President Biden on Friday named John Kirby as the new National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House.

“John Kirby is uniquely qualified for this position, and I look forward to bringing his background, knowledge, and experience to the White House,” Biden wrote in a statement.

Kirby is currently the assistant to the secretary of Defense for public affairs, where he serves as the spokesman for the Pentagon.

“From his work as the Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson at the State Department to his work at the Pentagon, most recently as Assistant to the Secretary for Public Affairs and Press Secretary, John understands the complexities of U.S. foreign and defense policy, and he will ably represent the Administration on important national security issues,” Biden said of Kirby.

Kirby will “coordinate interagency efforts” for communications in his new position and will serve as a senior communications point person for the Biden administration.

The role of coordinator for strategic communications reports to the national security adviser at the NSC.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan added to Biden’s statement: “I am proud to welcome John to the team. I’m excited to see him get to work on behalf of the president and the entire national security enterprise.”

Kirby served as assistant secretary for the Bureau of Public Affairs and as spokesperson for the State Department before his current position at the Pentagon.

“I am incredibly honored to be given this opportunity to continue serving my country and this Administration,” said Kirby of the new role. “I am very grateful to President Biden for his confidence in me and to Secretary Austin for his tremendous support and leadership these last 18 months.”

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/legislation/administration/3496452-biden-names-john-kirby-as-nsc-coordinator-for-strategic-communications/