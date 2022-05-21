Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 02:46 Hits: 1

Rudy Giuliani, who served as a personal lawyer for former President Trump, met with members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for 9 hours, according to reports from CNN and NBC News.

Two sources told CNN that Giuliani appeared virtually to the committee for a deposition Friday that lasted over nine hours.

Following the 2020 election, the former New York City mayor had echoed claims by the former president that the presidential race was tainted by widespread voter fraud. Giuliani was also part of Trump's core legal team following the Nov. 3 election.

The virtual appearance in front of the committee comes after the committee originally subpoenaed Giuliani in January along with three others: Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. The subpoena focused on the former mayor's ability to offer insight into Trump's thinking around Jan. 6, 2021.

"The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said at the time.

Giuliani declined to appear on the original date after the committee said it would not allow him to record audio and video of the meeting.

The Hill has reached out to Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello and the Jan. 6 Committee for comment on the deposition.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/house/3496496-giuliani-met-with-jan-6-committee-for-9-hours-reports/