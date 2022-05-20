Rick Scott doubles down on calling for Biden to resign during New Hampshire trip

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 18:47 Hits: 6

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the GOP Senate campaign arm, doubled down on his call for President Biden to resign, saying in an interview on Friday that “he can’t do the job.”

“What he ought to do for this country right now is he ought to resign. He can’t do the job,” Scott said while speaking to “New Hampshire Today,” according to Florida Politics. “And we ought to get somebody in there who wants to do the job and can do the job. He clearly can’t.”

Scott noted recent comments from Biden mixing up where the senator was from, in which he referred to Scott as being from Wisconsin, instead of Florida.

“Here’s the way I look at it: the press conference where he attacked me, he didn’t even know what state I was in,” Scott said, according to Florida Politics.

“As a business guy,” he said, “We hired a lot of people. Some of them just couldn’t do the job.”

It is not the first time that Scott has called on Biden to resign, but his remarks are notable as he visits New Hampshire, a high-profile early primary state. Some have speculated Scott could run for president should former President Trump decide against it in the upcoming presidential election.

The Florida Republican and Biden had been engaged in some back-and-forth after Scott called Biden “incapacitated and incoherent” earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, he bashed Scott's proposed tax plan, which would require all Americans who currently pay no income tax to start paying them and expiring federal legislation, likely Medicaid and Social Security programs among others, after five years.

"It’s the Ultra-MAGA Agenda," Biden said about Scott's proposal, after calling the senator from Wisconsin instead of Florida.

“The president just said I’m from Wisconsin … [Biden] is so incapacitated and incoherent, he can’t even keep his states straight,” Scott shot back on Twitter.

“I think the man has a problem,” Biden said when asked to comment on Scott’s remarks.

Scott launched an ad one day after Biden made his comments, goading the president as a narrator in the 30-second ad says “One thing for sure, Rick Scott’s Rescue America plan has gotten under Joe Biden’s skin.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

