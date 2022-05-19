The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

So, who exactly is the establishment in politics now?

Tuesday’s primary races in states — be they Idaho, North Carolina, Pennsylvania or Oregon — were good news for the establishment of both political parties. Or bad news. It kind of depends on how you define the establishment. Jacob Rubashkin of Inside Elections joins the podcast to walk us through all the mixed messaging.

Show Notes:

