Cawthorn says 'it's time for the rise of the new right' after primary loss

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who lost his primary race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) earlier this week, said in an Instagram post on Thursday that “it’s time for the rise of the new right.”

“It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming,” he wrote. It was unclear which enemy he was referring to.

His post also included a list of names of people and groups he said had come to his defense “when it was not politically profitable,” which included Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), former President Trump, the NRA, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), among others.

“These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have. ‘At the beginning of a change the patriot is a rare and hated man.’ These are those rare and hated men/women. There are other National figures who I believe are patriots, but I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal,” Cawthorn said.

Some on social media pointed out what appeared to be a typo, suggesting the congressman meant to say “genteel” when he wrote, “The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end.”

Cawthorn’s remarks come after he lost his primary race in the state's 11th Congressional District on Tuesday to Edwards, despite receiving the backing of Trump.

The North Carolina Republican faced a slew of controversies in recent months, including over remarks he made calling the Ukrainian government “evil” and its president a “thug,” his claim that he had been invited to orgies in Washington and seen people doing cocaine and a leaked video in which he is seen nude, which he said was “blackmail.”

After conceding the race, Cawthorn called on Republicans in his district to “to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats’ nominee this November."

