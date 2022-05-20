Actress Rebel Wilson says she was sexually harassed by former co-star

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 May 2022

Actress Rebel Wilson described being sexually harassed by a male co-star, who she did not name, in a People interview published Thursday.

The incident occurred several years ago and before the onset of the #MeToo movement, she said.

"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she said. Wilson told the outlet he then asked her to perform a sexual act in front of his friends.

"It was awful and disgusting," she added.

The "Pitch Perfect" star said that after the incident "they kind of tried to destroy me and my career." She told People she "documented" the harassment and told her agent and others "amongst industry circles," as well as complaining to the studio. She learned she was the fourth person to complain about the man, she said.

"If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them," she said.

"If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity."

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3495314-actress-rebel-wilson-says-she-was-sexual-harassed-by-former-costar/