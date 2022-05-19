House Jan. 6 committee asks GOP Rep. Loudermilk to appear

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 19:00 Hits: 0

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7693532","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/news/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7693532%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/news%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjkzNTMyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.0GtODC_LRtHa30ZUPjEKWN4Atm_ntFKvs91D3nnVSPE","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7693532?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6S6wcpYEb0S5MSdTYl2hXrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7681946","title":"Blind Spots Of The Republican Party Have SHIFTED To Democrats. Politicians Completely OUT OF TOUCH","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A98/ACE/A98ACE21DE95856761AFEB983B222946.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=56bvo9hKboBlsw-WfDxofQ70owU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTQ2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.XINw12Y0iFIxVe7mc2ucVxy35pDScyFmRdvFpMIKYFY","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7681941","title":"It's Time To BAN Tik Tok: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/0B5/4C7/0B54C7C23020ACFB92FE1897065E3E2E.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zeS4ROEMSg0kRRtaAxj6JCPL19E","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTQxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.BXpOV4fkUW19IezTwz5n0ytQQqbw4s2iURFjB8-Qw7c","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7681937","title":"GOP Primary CHAOS Revealing The Next Generation Of Trumpism?","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/E25/69D/E2569D00D0CBC527D987C9A5002D6E1A.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Gz0wYaOWSzwQc1YoDvgqgzHD-dA","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTM3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.225jQOCoBa4kz167XXIrJSFoKpWINuvMbJRjzqrZKZw","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679736","title":"Katie Halper says Israel 'lied' about shooting of Palestine reporter","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/AC8/8D9/AC88D9B9183C74B988CBB60A4E1592FB_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d3d48b6e5b36205a16df7d928d756e9d","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5NzM2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.jLFj84ZbavG_4QmsQP34XPa76KTiVSpNLzMi79qXhbg","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679539","title":"Matthew Thomas: Democrats 'don\u2019t seem to understand that they are in the business of politics'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D68/4A9/D684A9763FB3110DD28C45A64137BA06_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b82d4d6414b17624ce7880c28b69fadb","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5NTM5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.su4oemfYjeKGiho6pnyaObsHlKLHPA98PmIt5DoR9yQ","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679354","title":"Former lieutenant colonel on Ukraine aid: Wars not won by 'equipment,' but by 'troops and soldiers'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2EC/B2D/2ECB2D90DD2B6C4CB7ADE629D27F7C26_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=5ecfe3022ca6ec7faa39c90bafc43263","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5MzU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.TKf-eiaspEpf5nW8a08dWoOZdFB6ONos0a2kr3VYRIk","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678274","title":"DEBATE: Is Government The ANSWER To Nationwide Formula SHORTAGE, Does Walmart LOVE The Minimum Wage?","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/F57/5F9/F575F9F4D063F7F3C9ED16A84DDE6F2A.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KYeM9UtZQS5bm8MGbhzqDYl9wuY","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4Mjc0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.0e9utdrUptHZu5_FreXFm13re3HZpBwV_xw6DVEjwu0","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678028","title":"BIRTHING PERSONS': Niche wokeism or Democratic ROT? Briahna & Robby DEBATE | Rising Quick Takes","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/EB2/7A1/EB27A1841FDF4AC5130C7B14366457C8.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PqrO6LnR_iAuUaaO0Do-OZ7SQB8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4MDI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.VXU_-Dbw7g4PGrEJ-3HpC9wT9Vq1iQqHdfBmZI0gIis","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678025","title":"ACLU ROASTED for tweeting that abortion rights are an LGBTQ Issue | Rising Quick Take","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/437/41F/43741F93A6D540015A70FDFEDA899C57.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rQ15AGmJdOSOvZZFGQDZrCQneC8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4MDI1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.U-RxVPX69YteveT9F3vwjmDpRGNsXc4-nUtdbMTqlBE","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7674724","title":"Hunter Biden Wasn't Involved In 'Anything Untoward': Biden's Disinfo Czar | Rising Quick Takes","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/4BC/275/4BC27564F146D037BCFF061635BB7825.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=drdQyMDai_fHfV_y-j8R11NaJEw","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc0NzI0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI5OTE5MjJ9.vSat_uO18hyIniVJUQUxp3xlnz9ILjgJ7ZRd4bsb1Dw","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is asking Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) to voluntarily appear before its investigators, arguing he may have knowledge about reconnaissance tours through the building the day before the deadly riot.

“Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,” the panel wrote in the letter to Loudermilk.

“Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 2021.”

The letter does not spell out why Loudermilk is of interest, but it does note his involvement in an effort from the House Committee on Administration, which urged release of Capitol Police footage of the Capitol's tunnels and entrances and exits on Jan. 5.

The letter to the Capitol Police Board — first obtained by The Hill in February — claimed that the video showed “no tours, no large groups, no one with MAGA hats on.”

“The Select Committee’s review of evidence directly contradicts that denial,” the committee writes to Loudermilk.

Developing.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/3494772-house-jan-6-committee-asks-gop-rep-loudermilk-to-appear/