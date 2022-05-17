Fetterman undergoing procedure to implant pacemaker

Articles

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s (D) campaign announced on Tuesday that the state’s lieutenant governor would be undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker after he suffered a stroke late last week.

“John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm," his campaign said in a statement.

Fetterman had said in a statement on Sunday that he had had a stroke on Friday but added at the time that “the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage” and that “I’m well on my way to a full recovery.”

The development comes as voting in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary is ongoing with polls closing later today.

DEVELOPING

