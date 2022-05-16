DeSantis signs ban on protests in front of homes

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 23:44 Hits: 1

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7674413","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p5","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/news/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7674413%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/news%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D257%2C287%2C291%26pagetype%3Dsubindex"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc0NDEzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.DxNNiIYQadMG9N7m5mF6TVtLdDISeXifowbMhqs5CMQ","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7674413?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6S6%2BdZcGbkS5MSlQYVulX7loGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7681946","title":"Blind Spots Of The Republican Party Have SHIFTED To Democrats. Politicians Completely OUT OF TOUCH","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A98/ACE/A98ACE21DE95856761AFEB983B222946.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=56bvo9hKboBlsw-WfDxofQ70owU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTQ2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.Tr5zomr3DO8EX0KuPnYGnP_-Hpn_yJY7Lt_PyUnyJpg","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7681941","title":"It's Time To BAN Tik Tok: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/0B5/4C7/0B54C7C23020ACFB92FE1897065E3E2E.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zeS4ROEMSg0kRRtaAxj6JCPL19E","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTQxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.bTg2Kf5XW93AEnW2HaTaewnOIXoWguzKcIZqcUZxq6I","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7681937","title":"GOP Primary CHAOS Revealing The Next Generation Of Trumpism?","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/E25/69D/E2569D00D0CBC527D987C9A5002D6E1A.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Gz0wYaOWSzwQc1YoDvgqgzHD-dA","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTM3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.M9aBtlbw5ZEezf2cQBLWqUl1w10q3L050jLd-_eXCy8","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679736","title":"Katie Halper says Israel 'lied' about shooting of Palestine reporter","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/AC8/8D9/AC88D9B9183C74B988CBB60A4E1592FB_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d3d48b6e5b36205a16df7d928d756e9d","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5NzM2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.2Q3tlMY7FSDACAn4Vgw3OMUw9YcpDyYtAAZpg8627is","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679539","title":"Matthew Thomas: Democrats 'don\u2019t seem to understand that they are in the business of politics'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D68/4A9/D684A9763FB3110DD28C45A64137BA06_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b82d4d6414b17624ce7880c28b69fadb","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5NTM5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9._xBjbjuGWzY505JK9zCz19Fnc_GP2593-MAqS4WRyDo","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679354","title":"Former lieutenant colonel on Ukraine aid: Wars not won by 'equipment,' but by 'troops and soldiers'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2EC/B2D/2ECB2D90DD2B6C4CB7ADE629D27F7C26_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=5ecfe3022ca6ec7faa39c90bafc43263","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5MzU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.f59FBiUxxGoYo7Qyk_VwMY0B-bnmIujhIRCkFO0kzxA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678274","title":"DEBATE: Is Government The ANSWER To Nationwide Formula SHORTAGE, Does Walmart LOVE The Minimum Wage?","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/F57/5F9/F575F9F4D063F7F3C9ED16A84DDE6F2A.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KYeM9UtZQS5bm8MGbhzqDYl9wuY","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4Mjc0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.T71165XvzuffztRr7o5o69-lTogr8WsV4t86A9Rnbpo","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678028","title":"BIRTHING PERSONS': Niche wokeism or Democratic ROT? Briahna & Robby DEBATE | Rising Quick Takes","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/EB2/7A1/EB27A1841FDF4AC5130C7B14366457C8.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PqrO6LnR_iAuUaaO0Do-OZ7SQB8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4MDI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.9Ba5CL8TxDxdFE6g-1TKyrqt3U0wF6X2iRsYwPop5qk","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678025","title":"ACLU ROASTED for tweeting that abortion rights are an LGBTQ Issue | Rising Quick Take","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/437/41F/43741F93A6D540015A70FDFEDA899C57.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rQ15AGmJdOSOvZZFGQDZrCQneC8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4MDI1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.XOf7ncyAzpp68AAWBgW-5bSCo2nEbXXm17MFFEvlenk","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7674724","title":"Hunter Biden Wasn't Involved In 'Anything Untoward': Biden's Disinfo Czar | Rising Quick Takes","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/4BC/275/4BC27564F146D037BCFF061635BB7825.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=drdQyMDai_fHfV_y-j8R11NaJEw","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc0NzI0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI3NzQ3NjZ9.uKgJkS0Kb-weFk85gx4tY009Ezv8e_4kLX4j693dfvU","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who protest in front of private residences in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He said it would prevent protests in Florida like those waged by abortion rights protesters in front of U.S. Supreme Court justices' homes in Virginia.

The new law will make it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is meant to intentionally harass or disturb someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines up to $500.

But protesters may only be arrested after ignoring law enforcement’s orders to disperse.

The new law will take effect Oct. 1.

Read more https://thehill.com/news/state-watch/3490613-desantis-signs-ban-on-protests-in-front-of-homes/