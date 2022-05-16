Van Hollen says he suffered stroke

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 02:46 Hits: 0

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in a statement released Sunday night he suffered "a small stroke."

"Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head," the Maryland Democrat said in his statement.

Van Hollen said he experienced "lightheadedness and acute neck pain" as he giving a speech in the western part of his state. He then went to George Washington University Hospital.

"Fortunately," he said, "I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days."

Van Hollen's announcement came on the same day Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is in the middle of a primary campaign for the U.S. Senate, said he suffered a stroke Friday. Van Hollen is up for reelection this year, but has not attracted any top-tier opposition.

