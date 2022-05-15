Jeff Bezos says Manchin saved Biden administration 'from themselves'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 22:08 Hits: 3

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7677710","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p7","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"Hill.TV","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/news/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7677710%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/news%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc3NzEwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.M6Y7SId9NZqY_-CxjnkTuOd40N2LB2t1DKG7_VzDDWI","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7677710?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6S6%2BdpQGbUS5MSZXYlmrWrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7679736","title":"Katie Halper says Israel 'lied' about shooting of Palestine reporter","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/AC8/8D9/AC88D9B9183C74B988CBB60A4E1592FB_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d3d48b6e5b36205a16df7d928d756e9d","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5NzM2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.DnqJ44VLCHKu4jI4DEHcaxGwM8ymXBQwoU1GTSRJAag","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679539","title":"Matthew Thomas: Democrats 'don\u2019t seem to understand that they are in the business of politics'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D68/4A9/D684A9763FB3110DD28C45A64137BA06_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b82d4d6414b17624ce7880c28b69fadb","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5NTM5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.cgBRtVyUU0ly3m-CgIe7np9dmGTg6N3Av5AcY955Le0","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7679354","title":"Former lieutenant colonel on Ukraine aid: Wars not won by 'equipment,' but by 'troops and soldiers'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2EC/B2D/2ECB2D90DD2B6C4CB7ADE629D27F7C26_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=5ecfe3022ca6ec7faa39c90bafc43263","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc5MzU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.hC3alF2aZT_2qvQ3jObjcTeali3tj6MdItndQuoxUdw","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678274","title":"DEBATE: Is Government The ANSWER To Nationwide Formula SHORTAGE, Does Walmart LOVE The Minimum Wage?","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/F57/5F9/F575F9F4D063F7F3C9ED16A84DDE6F2A.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KYeM9UtZQS5bm8MGbhzqDYl9wuY","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4Mjc0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.iVd6NU8Er6q7UE6qFA01QDbfSRWOhGv7mV36BpIIP6A","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678028","title":"BIRTHING PERSONS': Niche wokeism or Democratic ROT? Briahna & Robby DEBATE | Rising Quick Takes","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/EB2/7A1/EB27A1841FDF4AC5130C7B14366457C8.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PqrO6LnR_iAuUaaO0Do-OZ7SQB8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4MDI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.xoUWb0Mvbd5CIPqEp3Q2f_lrCyNKUCx-PxLB_BRmoRQ","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7678025","title":"ACLU ROASTED for tweeting that abortion rights are an LGBTQ Issue | Rising Quick Take","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/437/41F/43741F93A6D540015A70FDFEDA899C57.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rQ15AGmJdOSOvZZFGQDZrCQneC8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc4MDI1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.fsd-fnM9P_wIQ6SE5U_qcF9sSauTDEHfPB5HwAAExfA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7674724","title":"Hunter Biden Wasn't Involved In 'Anything Untoward': Biden's Disinfo Czar | Rising Quick Takes","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/4BC/275/4BC27564F146D037BCFF061635BB7825.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=drdQyMDai_fHfV_y-j8R11NaJEw","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc0NzI0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.cfoNdAlam9SfSixWKC3ohdu3oH4rmQ2qhFlZaLfF3T8","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7674721","title":"My daughter isn't coming back': Amy Vilela WON'T GIVE UP M4A fight after tragic death of her child","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/771/AD2/771AD20F5EAC024653240A6BA4272B0E.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=eM5crKII54jeld2dYgfgvqQlzpc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc0NzIxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.5_Lf5xtntMCsvUa3selW31fII59SMNnDBV_n-KIPuP8","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7674451","title":"EVERY SINGLE Dem votes for $40M House Ukraine aid package, 57 Republicans vote no","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/56B/232/56B2326D4426A1DB74FEF318EC195E5B_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=16fc2fd143ec8acb30b274a5822ffe37","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njc0NDUxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.u29tJawDfgFJp2_ov7ZdVcn8Seb-DU2rrM87XR7eouI","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"7660006","title":"Berkeley Law School dean says SCOTUS will start 'unraveling' privacy rights","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/E75/6E7/E756E78B38F248A5C1B6DE51B619596F.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=F8_0QjP0Vb1U0ExKmmEObpC1Pag","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjYwMDA2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NTI2ODY5MTl9.rm2yp7gg5m0AleLXloRO2wMog9BQJlnezccE0i7Edjo","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/hill_tv/rising"}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos said in a tweet on Sunday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) had saved the Biden administration “from themselves” by blocking spending proposals that Bezos said would have further fueled inflation.

In a tweet on Sunday, Bezos said that the Biden administration “tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves.”

“Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country,” he added.

The billionaire’s comments come after Manchin said last month that Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill should focus on addressing inflation and reducing the deficit.

​​“Reconciliation to me is about getting inflation under control, paying down this debt, getting a handle on what’s going on,” said Manchin, who killed the Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation earlier this year.

The senator has previously said he wants half of any revenue to go toward federal deficit reduction, arguing that is the “only way you’re going to fight inflation.”

President Biden has said that getting inflation under control is his top domestic priority, but he has few options to take the heat off on an issue that is hurting his party politically.

Bezos’s Sunday tweet was not the first time the Amazon founder has said Biden’s efforts on the economy were misguided.

On Friday, he tweeted a criticism in response to Biden asserting that the U.S. should address inflation by making certain “the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead,” Bezos said. “Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection.”

Read more https://thehill.com/news/senate/3489294-jeff-bezos-says-manchin-saved-biden-administration-from-themselves/