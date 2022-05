Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 20:34 Hits: 0

As the war in Ukraine drags into its third month, the United States is trying to figure out the best way – and the best pace – to train Ukrainian troops on how to use the Western arms flooding into...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/05/09/from-howitzers-to-suicide-drones-pentagon-seeks-right-balance-on-training-ukrainians-on-new-arms/