McConnell leads delegation of Republican senators to Kyiv

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 12:52 Hits: 1

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday led a delegation of Republican senators to war-ravaged Ukraine.

Video showed Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) walking with McConnell in the Ukrainian capital alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy called the visit a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine, as well as the American people, according to a readout published by the Ukrainian Presidential Administration.



The president said Ukraine is defending not only its own state but all democratic values and freedoms and the right of people to freely choose their own future.

“Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy told the delegation. "[Russian President Vladimir Putin] commits war crimes that horrify the whole world — torture, mass executions, rape. Europe has not seen such crimes since World War II,” he said.

The visit comes as a $40 billion aid package to fortify Ukraine’s defenses against the Russian invasion stalled in the Senate following Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) demands for a watchdog to track the money.



Two weeks ago House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

Pelosi led the previously unannounced trip with a group of senior House Democrats, including Foreign Affairs Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Rules Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

Christopher Miller contributed to this report.

