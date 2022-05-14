Britney Spears says she's lost 'miracle baby' a month after pregnancy announcement

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 21:37 Hits: 0

Pop star Britney Spears said Saturday she has had a miscarriage, a month after she announced her pregnancy.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears posted on her Instagram. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Spears, 40, said in April her and longtime partner Sam Asghari were having a baby following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

She claimed that during her conservatorship she was forced to use an IUD to prevent her from having more children.

In her pregnancy announcement, Spears said in the past she had perinatal depression, which can occur during or after pregnancy.

She said she was planning on doing yoga everyday during her pregnancy and “spreading lots of joy and love.”

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” Spears wrote Saturday. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

“We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

