Democrats call for action after Buffalo, Milwaukee shootings: ‘It doesn’t have to be this way’

Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022

Democratic lawmakers on Saturday responded to shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Milwaukee, Wis., that together left more than 10 dead and dozens injured, decrying the violent attacks and issuing calls to action.

In Buffalo on Saturday, a gunman walked into a Tops Friendly Market wearing body armor, pulled out a rifle and opened fire, The Associated Press reported. Authorities said the shooter livestreamed the attack.

The suspect killed at least 10 people before he was taken into custody by the authorities. Authorities said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

In Milwaukee the previous evening, three separate shootings in the city's downtown area injured more than 21 people in total, according to the AP.

“Horrified by the mass shooting in Buffalo. We are in communication with local leaders and authorities to offer any federal support necessary,” Rep. Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.), whose district includes Buffalo, tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he is following the situation and advised people to listen to local law enforcement.

“I’m actively monitoring the situation with the grocery store shooting in Buffalo. We are standing with the people of Buffalo. If you’re in Buffalo, please follow the guidance of local law enforcement,” Schumer wrote.

"I ache for the victims and their families. I ache for Buffalo. I ache for the tight-knit East Side community. Racism has no place in our state or our country," he added in a later tweet. "I’ve spoken with the Mayor of Buffalo and offered any help we can provide. We stand with the people of Buffalo."

“I'm devastated to learn about the senseless gun violence in Milwaukee last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their families, & the MKE community. I hope for speedy recoveries,” Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) said. “This is another unfortunate reminder we must work together to confront the scourge of gun violence.”

A number of lawmakers condemned what authorities said were racist motivations behind the Buffalo shooting and called for Congress to take action to try to reduce further gun violence.

“My prayers are with the victims of this racially motivated act of violence and my heart goes out to the victims' loved ones, our emergency personnel and the entire Buffalo community. Racism, prejudice and hatred have no place in our state or our country,” Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tweeted.

“I pledge to the people of New York that I will continue to fight my hardest to pass commonsense gun safety measures and to confront and defeat the scourge of white supremacy.”

“I know we can’t stop all gun violence. But can we finally acknowledge that refusal to do anything is shameful?” Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) said. “The Senate can AT LEAST hold a vote on the background checks bills we passed. Maybe we can save a life. Today we are reminded again that we must try.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) hit the GOP over its stance on gun control while making reference to Republicans' efforts to restrict abortion access.

“Racist extremists are armed to their teeth with weapons of mass murder in this country and the 'pro-life' party doesn’t want to do a damn thing to stop it,” Maloney tweeted.

"Heartbreaking news from Buffalo, NY as another community experiences the tragedy of gun violence. As an American I stand with Buffalo as it mourns. As a lawmaker I’ll never stop working to end these shootings and the spread of hate," Colorado Rep. Jason Crow (D) said.

"It doesn't have to be this way."

