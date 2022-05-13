Photos of the week ending May 13, 2022

Articles

The Supreme Court’s leaked draft of a decision overturning Roe v. Wade continued to dominate the news on Capitol Hill as the House returned to Washington after a week away. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

A worker with the Nuisance Abatement Graffiti Team power washes pro-choice messages, including one that reads “Our Rights” written in chalk on First Street Northeast in front of the Supreme Court on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren , on the screen, questions Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in the Dirksen Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer returns to the podium after briefly speaking with staff during his news conference in the Capitol after the Senate Democrats’ lunch on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Paris Hilton waits for the Senate subway in the basement of the Capitol while on the Hill to advocate for the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act on Tuesday. The measure would establish the “Bill of Rights for Youth in Care” to protect children in residential programs. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York walks to the podium for the House GOP news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center after their caucus meeting on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrive for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on the fiscal 2023 Department of Defense budget in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Michigan Democratic Rep. Andy Levin holds a news conference Wednesday after the House adopted a resolution he introduced that clears the way for congressional staffers to form unions if they choose. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters in the Senate Reception Room at the Capitol after the vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act on Wednesday. Senate Republicans blocked the bill, aimed at codifying abortion rights. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducts her weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

