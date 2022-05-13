The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Schumer phones it in, UFOs uncovered and a baby formula fracas — Congressional Hits and Misses

This week was a busy one with both chambers back in session. The latest episode of Hits and Misses sees Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer taking a call from his wife, Rep. Tim Burchett chatting about UFOs vs. Congress and a furor over a national baby formula shortage.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/05/13/schumer-phones-it-in-ufos-uncovered-and-a-baby-formula-fracas-congressional-hits-and-misses/

