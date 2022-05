Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 18:06 Hits: 1

A lone senator’s objection stymied bipartisan hopes for speedy passage of a $40 billion Ukraine aid measure. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn explain the cause of the holdup and what it may mean for pandemic-related funding bills waiting in the wings.

Show Notes:

The post Senate fumbles on Ukraine aid appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/senate-fumbles-on-ukraine-aid/