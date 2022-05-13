On The Money — Biden’s inflation frustration

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
The White House has a lot of problems with rising prices and few options to fix them. We’ll also look at how the Biden administration is responding to the baby formula shortage and Democratic agitation over an Elon Musk-run Twitter.
President Biden is boxed in by high inflation, leaving him with few options to take the heat off on an issue that is hurting his party politically.
Biden has limited control over inflation beyond proposing policies and investments that could take months, if not years, to make an impact. It’s also hard for the president to pass the buck on the matter.
“We’re in a period now where this is much more of a narrative battle than a policy battle,” said Bill Galston, chair of the Brookings Institution’s governance studies program and a former domestic policy aide to former President Clinton.
“The sad fact is that, aside from actions by the Federal Reserve board, there is relatively little that policy can do in the short term to affect the inflation numbers very much,” he added.
SIGHTS ON SHORTAGE
House Democrats to bring up legislation to address baby formula shortage
House Democrats will bring legislation to the floor next week to address the nationwide shortage of baby formula, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday called “unconscionable.”
In a letter to colleagues Friday afternoon, Pelosi announced that the House will bring up a bill on suspension next week that calls for giving emergency authority to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — known as the WIC program — to address supply chain issues and recalls and in turn allow the federal government to loosen some non-safety regulations amid the shortage.
Read more: Biden: Progress on baby formula supply coming ‘very shortly’
CASH FOR COPS
Biden calls on cities to bulk up police forces
President Biden on Friday called on mayors and local leaders to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to bulk up police forces and safety programs ahead of the summer months.
“It’s up to the cities, the towns, and the counties to spend the money and spend it now,” Biden said at an event with police chiefs and mayors at the White House.
45 WEIGHS IN
Trump criticizes spending for Ukraine
Former President Trump on Friday criticized lawmakers for working to pass $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, blaming Democrats for advancing the legislation despite it also having support from a majority of House Republicans.
“The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America’s parents are struggling to even feed their children,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.
Read more: Congress must pass next Ukraine aid by Thursday to avoid interruptions, Pentagon says
Democrats on Capitol Hill are sounding alarms this week over the possibility that Donald Trump could return to Twitter, warning that providing the former president with such a powerful megaphone could lead to violence on par with last year’s Capitol riot.
The would-be reversal has been hailed by Trump’s allies and other conservatives, who are characterizing it as a victory for free speech over the “woke” policies of the nation’s Big Tech companies.
Here’s what else have our eye on:
