Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 16:58 Hits: 0

Earlier assessments had estimated an attack could be possible as early as this summer.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/05/10/afghan-based-terror-groups-still-a-year-away-from-ability-to-strike-us-intel-leaders-say/