Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 13:12 Hits: 5

A Pentagon spokesman said the U.S. does not provide locations of senior Russian military officials to partners in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/ukraine/2022/05/05/pentagon-denies-us-intelligence-is-targeting-russian-generals-in-ukraine/