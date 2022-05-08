No way to negotiate end to Russia-Ukraine war, Graham says

Articles

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday the Russia-Ukraine war can't end in a negotiated peace.

"There is no off-ramp in this war. Somebody is going to win and somebody is going to lose, and I hope and pray and do everything in my power to make sure Ukraine wins," the South Carolina Republican told host Bret Baier on "Fox News Sunday," urging the U.S. to "triple down" on its help for Ukraine.

Graham said there can't be a negotiated peace because Ukraine will never yield territory to Russia — and because the international community needs to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for war crimes.

"If Putin loses, then I think that's a great day for Europe, a great day for the United States," Graham said, adding later: "If Putin is still standing after all this, then the world is going to be a very dark place."

Graham said Putin is eager "to rewrite the map of Europe." He also repeatedly said that the fate of Taiwan could be determined by the outcome of the war.

"If Putin wins, then Taiwan is probably going to be invaded by China," Graham said.

